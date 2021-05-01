Richmond ranked third-best US city for single woman homeownership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is one of the best cities in the US for single women to own a home, according to new research released on Wednesday.
Deedclaim, a deed preparation company, analyzed cities based on community, affordability, safety and more to determine which cities would be best for single lady homeownership.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, scored highest, Philadelphia ranked second and Richmond placed third.
Richmond was found to have a large single population, many female-owned homes and moderate house prices. The research also noted women in Richmond had higher incomes, which widens the demographic of home buyers.
The company used nine ranking factors:
- Number of singles per capita
- Number of single, female-owned homes per capita
- Median home value and real estate property taxes
- Median annual income for females
- Average homeowners insurance rate and unemployment rate
- Cost of living index
- Google trends search volume of “Best Dating Apps”
In terms of female homeowners per capita, Richmond ranks No. 9. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently 2,552 single, female homeowners per 100,000 people in the river city. New Orleans ranked No. 1 at 3,714 homeowners per 100,000 people.
To view the full study, click here.
