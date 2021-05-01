Prince George woman killed in crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a Prince George woman is dead after a crash in Dinwiddie County.
Police say Tetrina Ayala, 44, was driving east on Troublefield Road near Jones Branch Road when the accident happened around 5:39 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators say Ayala’s vehicle ran off the road to the left, corrected back into the roadway, and then ran off the road and overturned.
Ayala, a Prince George resident, was the driver and only occupant of the 2006 Nissan Sentra. Police say she was ejected and succumbed to her injuries on scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
