Highland Springs falls short of state championship in overtime

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in the modern era, Highland Springs watched an opponent celebrate a title after a state championship game.
In a low scoring affair, the Springers and Stone Bridge went to overtime on Saturday afternoon, but Billy Wiles’ 16 yard pass to Jacob Thomas in the extra frame gave the Bulldogs a 13-10 victory. It marked the first time in four state title game meetings that Stone Bridge has beaten Highland Springs.
Both defenses showcased their skills in this low scoring contest. The Bulldogs got the scoring started when Wiles connected with D.J. Cobbs in the first quarter for a 49 yard touchdown strike. That would be the lone score of the first half.
The third quarter saw the Springers tally the tying touchdown. Jordan Jackson took the handoff, switched directions, escaped trouble and broke free for a 50 yard TD scamper.
Stone Bridge would have an opportunity to win the game at the end of regulation, but a field goal attempt as time expired was wide left, sending the game to overtime. Jayden Alsheskie connected on a 30 yard field goal to give Highland Springs its first lead of the game.
The Bulldogs looked to be in trouble in their overtime chance. A chop block forced them back and put them at third down and goal from the 16 yard line, but Wiles found Thomas, who made an impressive catch, for the game winner.
Highland Springs ends its season with an 8-1 record.
