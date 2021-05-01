Forecast: Gorgeous weekend to mark the beginning of May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plenty of sunshine this weekend. Rain chances go up next week.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 80s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Showers possible and much cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
