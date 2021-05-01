Chesterfield Co. extends museum hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents can now enjoy extended hours at three local museums.
The extended hours begin on May 1 and affect the Chesterfield County Museum, the 1892 jail and the Magnolia Grange Museum House.
The museums will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The museum and jail are located on Mimms Loop in the Courthouse Green at the Chesterfield Government Center. Magnolia Grange Museum House is located at 10020 Iron Bridge Road.
Both facilities were closed in March and recently reopened with limited hours.
For more information on upcoming events and programs at the museums, visit this link.
