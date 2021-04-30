Uncorked half-marathon and 5K will be closer to familiar race day experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Outdoor and running events have certainly taken on many different forms since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Some races went exclusively virtual, others kept an in-person component, but did not have one race day or start time. Saturday in New Kent, runners will get the chance to get a little bit closer to that familiar race day experience.
The Uncorked Half-Marathon and 5K will be held at New Kent Winery will give participants the chance to gather for a race once again. Of course, it will still have plenty of safety guidelines and protocols to help protect runners, but it’s another step towards returning to normalcy.
The half-marathon will start at 7:30 AM with the 5K beginning at 10:00 AM. Each race will have different start and finish lines and participants will start in small waves of limited capacity. Each race will have its own capacity cap as well. Runners must provide their own water bottles, though there will be touchless filling stations on site for use.
Each race has an in-person and a virtual option, so if some do not feel comfortable being on-site, they can run the race on a course of their choosing.
The Uncorked 5K is sold out, but slots still remain for the half-marathon. Visit www.sportsbackers.org to learn more and sign up.
