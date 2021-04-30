Richmond Raceway to host blood drive in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Raceway, along with the American Red Cross, will be hosting a blood drive in May. This will be the 3rd annual blood drive hosting at the Richmond Raceway complex this year.
Members of the community wanting to donate blood will need to sign up online here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. Richmond blood drive participants should enter the facility through the Main Gate and follow directions to the Commonwealth Building.
Donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and a health history questionnaire, upon arrival.
The American Red Cross is also testing every unit for COVID-19 antibodies.
The blood drive will be hosted in the Commonwealth Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex and will take place on May 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To learn more about the American Red Cross, click here.
