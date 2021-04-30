Ribbon-cutting held for new early childhood academy in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new place for the smallest Virginians to learn after the ribbon was cut Friday for the new Early Childhood Learning Academy in Chester.
The center is located in the former Harrowgate Elementary building and will serve pre-kindergarten students from 12 schools in the eastern and southern portions of Chesterfield County.
At the ceremony, First Lady Pamela Northam and the school’s principal discussed the importance of children being prepared for their later school years.
“It’s clear that a great start in life is critical to all children, and yet 40% - almost half of Virginia’s children - enter kindergarten without all the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond,” Northam said.
The new academy will open to more than 400 students in August.
