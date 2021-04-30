Restaurants can sign up for relief fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting today, restaurants can sign up to apply for federal support through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The fund was created under the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law last month.
It provides nearly 29 billion dollars in direct relief to restaurants such as bars, food trucks, breweries and winery operators.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. on April 30 online here.
Applications can be submitted starting at 12 p.m. on May 3.
