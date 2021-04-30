Police seeing increase in catalytic converter thefts in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County say there has been an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
Officials said thieves are stealing the catalytic converter off vehicles to sell to scrap metal recycling centers. The parts are costly for vehicle owners to replace.
“Thieves will need to crawl underneath your vehicle and saw/cut the part off. Typically, the saw makes a loud noise when used to remove the part,” police said.
Police are asking people to call them if they see someone crawling underneath a vehicle, usually with a saw, and particularly at night. Police said they should also be called if the vehicle’s exhaust makes an unusually loud noise when starting it. If that happens, police said to turn off the vehicle and call them since there may be valuable evidence that could be collected.
Officers are asking for help in identifying and finding suspects.
Anyone with information can call police at (804) 501- 5000 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.
