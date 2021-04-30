Police search for suspect who broke into Chesterfield restaurant

Police are investigating. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 4:15 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Chesterfield restaurant.

Officials said the suspect broke into Yamato’s Japanese Steak House along Hull Street Road on April 16 around 2 a.m.

Once inside, the suspect tried getting into the cash register but was unable, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and shorts, a dark-colored baseball cap and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

