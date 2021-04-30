News to Know for April 30: Henrico walk-up vaccine clinic; Mask mandate changes; Restaurant relief fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Sunny and WINDY on Friday with a Fire Weather Watch in today. Avoid outdoor burning! Dry and windy conditions expected!
A few pre-dawn showers then turning sunny.
Windy NW wind 15-25mph with gusts to 30 or 40+mph possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Ladies Mile Rd. around 10:30 Thursday night.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital.
A short time later, a second victim arrived at the hospital with injuries, but that person is expected to be ok.
Major Crimes is investigating what led up to the shooting.
Henrico County is holding its first walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event for the general public.
The event will be on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway located at 600 E. Laburnum Avenue.
Those who are 16 and older who live in Henrico County or the city of Richmond are eligible to be vaccinated without an appointment.
This event, which will offer the Pfizer vaccine, is first-come, first-served and while vaccine supplies last.
Arthur Ashe Center will stop as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the end of April.
The shift in strategy comes as RHHD enters phase two for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Shots will continue at Richmond Raceway, but starting next month the health districts will operate four community hubs.
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced it will take vaccines on the road starting in May.
Governor Northam has amended guidance on outdoor mask use to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Guidelines state that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outdoors if they are alone or in small gatherings. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna.
Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large, crowded events such as concerts, sporting events and graduation ceremonies.
More restrictions will be rolled back on May 15. Northam also hopes that remaining capacity limits will be able to be lifted in mid-June as long as COVID-19 cases remain stable and vaccinations progress.
Starting today, restaurants can sign up to apply for federal support through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The fund was created under the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law last month.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. on April 30 online here.
Applications can be submitted starting at 12 p.m. on May 3.
The Virginia man seen in a viral video following a controversial traffic stop in the town of Windsor joined those calling for accountability Thursday.
A unity march was held at Virginia State University, where 2nd Army Lt. Caron Nazario also went to school.
Those who attended gathered to call out excessive force by police.
Nazario didn’t speak at the march, likely because his case is being litigated in court.
The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County is hosting the first-ever Virginia Farm Festival on May 1-2.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will feature several of the State Fair of Virginia’s most popular family attractions.
The event replaces the Virginia Horse Festival, which previously was held each March at The Meadow.
