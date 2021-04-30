News to Know for April 30: Henrico walk-up vaccine clinic; Mask mandate changes; Restaurant relief fund

News to Know for April 30: Henrico walk-up vaccine clinic; Mask mandate changes; Restaurant relief fund
Henrico County is holding its first walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event for the general public. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 30, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 7:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Windy, With Temperatures Normal

Sunny and WINDY on Friday with a Fire Weather Watch in today. Avoid outdoor burning! Dry and windy conditions expected!

A few pre-dawn showers then turning sunny.

Windy NW wind 15-25mph with gusts to 30 or 40+mph possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday Forecast: Sunny and Windy with temperatures back to normal

Two Injured In Shooting

The shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Ladies Mile Rd. around 10:30 Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital.

Richmond police investigating a shooting in the city's northside that injured two people.
Richmond police investigating a shooting in the city's northside that injured two people. (Source: NBC12)

A short time later, a second victim arrived at the hospital with injuries, but that person is expected to be ok.

Major Crimes is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Henrico’s Walk-Up Vaccine Clinic

Henrico County is holding its first walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event for the general public.

The event will be on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway located at 600 E. Laburnum Avenue.

(Source: Live 5 News)

Those who are 16 and older who live in Henrico County or the city of Richmond are eligible to be vaccinated without an appointment.

This event, which will offer the Pfizer vaccine, is first-come, first-served and while vaccine supplies last.

Last Day For Arthur Ashe Center

Arthur Ashe Center will stop as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the end of April.

The shift in strategy comes as RHHD enters phase two for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Arthur Ashe Center
Arthur Ashe Center (Source: NBC12)

Shots will continue at Richmond Raceway, but starting next month the health districts will operate four community hubs.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced it will take vaccines on the road starting in May.

Mask Rules In Va.

Governor Northam has amended guidance on outdoor mask use to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guidelines state that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outdoors if they are alone or in small gatherings. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna.

(Source: Storyblocks)

Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large, crowded events such as concerts, sporting events and graduation ceremonies.

More restrictions will be rolled back on May 15. Northam also hopes that remaining capacity limits will be able to be lifted in mid-June as long as COVID-19 cases remain stable and vaccinations progress.

Relief Fund For Restaurants

Starting today, restaurants can sign up to apply for federal support through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The fund was created under the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law last month.

(Source: Pexels)

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on April 30 online here.

Applications can be submitted starting at 12 p.m. on May 3.

Unity March At VSU

The Virginia man seen in a viral video following a controversial traffic stop in the town of Windsor joined those calling for accountability Thursday.

A unity march was held at Virginia State University, where 2nd Army Lt. Caron Nazario also went to school.

Unity march held at VSU, protesting police brutality
Unity march held at VSU, protesting police brutality (Source: NBC12)

Those who attended gathered to call out excessive force by police.

Nazario didn’t speak at the march, likely because his case is being litigated in court.

Virginia Farm Festival

The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County is hosting the first-ever Virginia Farm Festival on May 1-2.

Inaugural Virginia Farm Festival to be held at The Meadow Event Park.
Inaugural Virginia Farm Festival to be held at The Meadow Event Park. (Source: State Fair of Virginia)

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will feature several of the State Fair of Virginia’s most popular family attractions.

The event replaces the Virginia Horse Festival, which previously was held each March at The Meadow.

Final Thought

When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.