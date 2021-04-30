More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate decreases to 4.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 659,590 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,249 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,770 deaths and 28,433 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 7,033,958 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 4.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 11 new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,101.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 72,404 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 27,202 cases, 935 hospitalizations, 421 deaths
- Henrico: 24,950 cases, 1,032 hospitalizations, 602 deaths
- Richmond: 16,777 cases, 790 hospitalizations, 257 deaths
- Hanover: 7,983 cases, 280 hospitalizations, 154 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,792 cases, 162 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Goochland: 1,430 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
