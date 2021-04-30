More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported | 7 deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 660,553 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 963 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,777 deaths and 28,486 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 7,051,140 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 4.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were five new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,106.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 72,578 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 27,248 cases, 938 hospitalizations, 421 deaths
- Henrico: 25,004 cases, 1,033 hospitalizations, 602 deaths
- Richmond: 16,804 cases, 791 hospitalizations, 257 deaths
- Hanover: 7,993 cases, 281 hospitalizations, 154 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,806 cases, 162 hospitalizations, 84 deaths
- Goochland: 1,431 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.