2 injured in shooting on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Ladies Mile Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.
That person was taken to the hospital.
A short time later, a second victim arrived at the hospital with injuries, but that person is expected to recover.
Major Crimes is investigating what led up to the shooting.
