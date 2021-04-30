Increased Fire Risk issued for central, eastern parts of Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for multiple counties in Central and Eastern Virginia due to warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds producing an increased fire risk.
The Virginia Department of Forestry is advising Virginians to avoid burning during this time and to check weather reports again before planning a burn at a later time.
If a wildfire occurs, immediately report the fire by calling 911.
Notifying first responders quickly will allow them to effectively respond with more suppression resources.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.