Henrico police trying to identify person suspected of stealing vehicle
Police are investigating. (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 30, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:01 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of stealing a vehicle earlier in April.

Officers took a report for a stolen Chevrolet Spark from the 9200 block of England Drive. Police said it was stolen sometime during the overnight hours between April 7 at 11 p.m. and April 9 at 7 a.m.

Investigators have surveillance footage of a suspect believed to be involved with the theft and a series of larcenies from auto-type calls.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yarbrough at 804-501-4882.

