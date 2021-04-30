Henrico police trying to identify person suspected of stealing vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of stealing a vehicle earlier in April.
Officers took a report for a stolen Chevrolet Spark from the 9200 block of England Drive. Police said it was stolen sometime during the overnight hours between April 7 at 11 p.m. and April 9 at 7 a.m.
Investigators have surveillance footage of a suspect believed to be involved with the theft and a series of larcenies from auto-type calls.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yarbrough at 804-501-4882.
