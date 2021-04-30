Henrico CASA seeks volunteers to serve as child advocates

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold virtual information sessions for people who would like to learn about volunteering to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.
Classes will be held three days per week and last about six hours each session. Participants must attend all sessions.
The virtual information sessions will be held on May 11 at 6 p.m. and on May 13 at 12 p.m.
Those who are interested can register on Eventbrite for the May 11 session or the May 13 session and must apply by May 21.
You must be at least 21 years old and have regular access to a computer. Applicants will be interviewed, fingerprinted and undergo criminal background and reference checks.
Henrico CASA will offer a three-week training program for new volunteers beginning on June 7.
For questions or details about the sessions, contact Rebecca Kalman-Winston at (804) 501-1670.
Volunteers work 10 to 12 hours per month and gather information on a child’s circumstances to supplement information provided to the court.
Henrico CASA volunteers served 401 children by donating 13,532 hours during the fiscal year 2019-20.
