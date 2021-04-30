Friday Forecast: Sunny and Windy with temperatures back to normal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and WINDY on Friday with a Fire Weather Watch in today-- Avoid outdoor burning! Dry and windy conditions expected!
FRIDAY: An few pre-dawn showers then turning sunny. Windy NW wind 15-25mph with gusts to 30 or 40+mph possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
A gorgeous weekend of weather to start May
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
