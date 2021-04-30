Black cemeteries are reflection of deep segregation history

A lone cross monument rises above other horizontal graves markers Wednesday, March 17, 2021, on the northern edge of the historic Mount Glenwood cemetery in Glenwood, Ill. The cemetery was formed in 1908 by a group of Black businessmen with an explicit nondiscrimination clause in its charter. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Source: Charles Rex Arbogast)
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press | April 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:41 PM

CHICAGO (AP) - Black cemeteries are scattered throughout the United States, telling the story of the country’s deep past of cemetery segregation.

As these burial grounds for the dead mirrored the racial divisions of the living, Black communities organized to defend the dignity of their deceased and oppose racist cemetery policies.

Many Black Americans excluded from white-owned cemeteries built their own burial spaces, and their descendants are working to preserve the grounds.

Racism still haunts these cemeteries, though.

Many are at risk of being lost and lack the support other cemeteries have received.

