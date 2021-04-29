‘We’re fed up with the crime’: Man organizes walk to stop gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Richmond Police Department continues to search for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting that killed 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah, at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Tuesday, a community activist says it’s time to stop the gun violence happening in the city.
This Saturday, Cruz Sherman says he’s organizing a walk and inviting 100 men to step up and take action in light of the recent string of shootings.
“I’m upset at the continual uptick in the violent crime that’s occurring in the City of Richmond and surrounding areas,” Sherman said. “To find out that a mother and her child and other children were involved in this, it was heartbreaking.”
Sherman says their group will walk through the Belt Atlantic Apartments to show that now is the time to take action.
“Most people think that the men are MIA, missing in action,” Sherman said. “We want to change that narrative and say we’re MIA, we’re men in action.”
Sherman also says they’re inviting city leaders to join their effort and figure out how to put a stop to gun violence.
“We owe it to that baby to let her death not be in vain,” Sherman said. “We owe it to the mom for her death not to be in vain.”
With each step Sherman takes, he hopes it will be one more step towards change.
“We hope that we can, at some point, stop having the rallies, stop having the vigils, stop releasing balloons,” he said.
Sherman says the walk will be this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on the football field at George Wythe High School.
