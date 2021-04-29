VSU to hold march demanding justice for lieutenant involved in Windsor traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP) (Source: AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 29, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 6:22 AM

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University students and community members will hold a unity march through campus demanding justice for Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.

Nazario, who went to VSU, was the man at the center of a controversial traffic stop in Windsor last year where officers held him at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him.

While the officer who pepper-sprayed him has been fired, the Isle of Wight Chapter of the NAACP is demanding the other officer and the Police Chief resign.

The march will begin on April 28 at 4 p.m.

