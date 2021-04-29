VSU to hold march demanding justice for lieutenant involved in Windsor traffic stop

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University students and community members will hold a unity march through campus demanding justice for Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.
Nazario, who went to VSU, was the man at the center of a controversial traffic stop in Windsor last year where officers held him at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him.
While the officer who pepper-sprayed him has been fired, the Isle of Wight Chapter of the NAACP is demanding the other officer and the Police Chief resign.
The march will begin on April 28 at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.