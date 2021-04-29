Unity march demands justice for Army Lt. involved in Windsor traffic stop

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia man seen in a viral video following a controversial traffic stop in the town of Windsor joined those calling for accountability Thursday.
A unity march was held at Virginia State University, where 2nd Army Lt. Caron Nazario also went to school. Those who attended gathered to call out excessive force by police. Nazario didn’t speak at the march, likely because his case is being litigated in court. Organizers say his presence alone spoke volumes.
“When it hit him, it hit home because that’s someone I personally knew,” march organizer Jhovan Galberth said. He wanted to hold the march on behalf of a new organization on VSU’s campus called MOVE - Motivating Other Voices Everywhere.
“Getting mistreated is getting very old. Everyone is seeing this because it’s now reaching social media. This has been going on since before I was born. My pops has told me many stories about how he was mistreated by cops,” Sherman Chavis said.
A feeling the young and old alike can relate to. Just ask high school student, Desaun Williams.
“I want the world to change,” he said. “A peaceful protest is the way to do it.”
He joined his teammates from Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights.
“We try to instill in them, not just as players but as young men, first that if any change is going to happen, it’s going to change with their generation,” their Coach Jay Bentley said. “We can walk. We can march all day, but unless we put forth actions with our words, nothing is going to change.”
So they’re uniting in hopes the world will follow their lead.
“I’m tired of walking around being nervous, being followed in the store, got to put my hands up to the window when I get pulled over. Everyone should be treated equally. I shouldn’t have to worry about getting shot if I’m reaching for my license,” Chavis added.
One of the officers seen in that traffic stop video has parted ways with the department. The NAACP in Windsor is now calling on the second officer in the video to be let go, along with the police chief. They’ve outlined their concerns on a new website.
