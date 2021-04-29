Thursday Forecast: Summer preview for one more day

A cold front brings a few widely scattered showers tonight

By Andrew Freiden | April 29, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 3:51 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm temperatures expected again today, but not quite and record setting levels!

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a few widely scattered overnight showers. High: 89°.

FRIDAY: A few pre dawn showers otherwise turning sunny. It’ll be a breezy morning and then a windy afternoon with gusts to 30 or 40mph possible. highs in the mid 70s. (pre dawn Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

