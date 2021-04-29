Suspect sought in SunTrust Bank robbery

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought in connection to a robbery that took place at a SunTrust Bank in Stafford County.
On April 27 at 10:46 a.m., the alarm at SunTrust Bank located on 40 Prosperity Lane had been activated.
According to detectives on the scene, a male suspect entered the business and approached the bank teller counter. He then held a note up to the teller window demanding money.
The teller retrieved cash from the cash drawer and placed it on the counter.
The suspect took the money and fled the business on foot. No weapon was displayed during the encounter.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male with a beard, between 5′10″ and 6′3″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
He was wearing a brown Walls brand hooded jacket, blue jeans with a stain on the left pant leg, black sunglasses, and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
