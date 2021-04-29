Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-95 in Henrico.
At 11:57 p.m. on April 28, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-95 at mile marker 86.
According to the investigation, a gray Honda Accord was heading north when it ran off the road to the left and struck the jersey wall.
The vehicle came to rest on the left shoulder facing south. The driver exited the vehicle through the sunroof and entered the lanes of travel.
The driver was in the center-right lane when they were struck by a red Toyota Camry. The Camry was struck by a tractor-trailer that did not remain on the scene.
The driver of the Accord succumbed to their injuries. Identification of the deceased is pending family notification.
The Camry was driven by a 54-year-old male of Dorchester, Massachusetts. He and his two adult passengers were wearing seatbelts and uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.
