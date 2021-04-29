Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95 in Henrico identified

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a pedestrian who was struck and killed on I-95 in Henrico has been identified.
At 11:57 p.m. on April 28, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-95 at mile marker 86.
According to the investigation, a gray Honda Accord, driven by Jasmin S. Thomas, 29, of Richmond, was heading north when it ran off the road to the left and struck the jersey wall from a tire failure.
The vehicle came to rest on the left shoulder facing south. Thomas exited the vehicle through the sunroof and entered the lanes of travel.
Thomas was in the center-right lane when they were struck by a red Toyota Camry. The Camry was struck by a tractor-trailer that did not remain on the scene.
Thomas succumbed to her injuries on the scene.
The Camry was driven by a 54-year-old male of Dorchester, Massachusetts. He and his two adult passengers were wearing seatbelts and uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.
