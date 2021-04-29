News to Know for April 29: Richmond shooting arrests; President’s speech recap; VSU to host community march

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Very warm temperatures expected again today, but not quite and record-setting levels!
Today will be partly to mostly sunny with a few widely scattered overnight showers.
Troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. to a deadly crash along Patrick Henry Highway.
Police said a 2020 Chevrolet had entered the eastbound lanes from a parking lot when it was hit by a red Dodge pickup pulling a trailer that was in the left lane.
The Dodge then overturned and both vehicles stopped in the median.
Troopers said the passenger in the Dodge was ejected and died at the scene, while the driver was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Relatives of the mother and child shot and killed at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Tuesday evening say they’re upset, mad and devastated to hear they’re gone.
Sharnez, also known as ShyShy to her family, and her baby were two of the five victims shot at the apartment complex on Tuesday evening.
“Our entire family hasn’t even had a chance to meet the baby,” he said. “We’ve seen pictures and video chats of that nature. But, the entire family hasn’t even had a chance to get together to meet the baby and now she’s gone.”
A heartbroken community came together Wednesday evening for two separate vigils to remember the victims.
Three other victims - an 11-year-old, a 15-year-old and one adult - are all in stable condition. Superintendent Jason Kamras says the Westover Hills Elementary and George Wythe High School communities have been impacted by the violence.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police are looking for more suspects.
“We know there was a group of perpetrators who began the shooting. That first group of perpetrators we believe are the ones who actually struck these 5 innocent victims,” said Chief Smith.
So far, police have arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23 and Shamondrick Perry, 19, in connection to the shooting for conspiracy to commit murder. Officials said additional charges are pending.
Based on the number of bullet holes, police believe the first group of gunmen was targeting one apartment.
President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night that “America is rising anew” as he called for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades.
In his first address to Congress, he pointed optimistically to the nation’s emergence from the coronavirus scourge as a moment for America to prove that its democracy can still work and maintain primacy in the world.
“I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. “Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”
This year’s scene at the front of the House chamber also had a historic look: For the first time, a female vice president, Kamala Harris, was seated behind the chief executive. And she was next to another woman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Virginia State University students and community members will hold a unity march through campus demanding justice for Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.
Nazario, who went to VSU, was the man at the center of a controversial traffic stop in Windsor last year where officers held him at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him.
The march will begin on April 28 at 4 p.m.
The Virginia Employment Commission is once again limiting access to its claims filing website due to people saying their banking account information was changed without their permission.
The VEC says they are currently investigating the problem.
The VEC did not say whether the online filing of new claims is impacted.
Virginia is about to get another massive shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Danny Avula says more than 19,000 doses will arrive on May 3.
The CDC reminds people that the risk of blood clots from the vaccine is extremely rare.
However, polls show most people are now unwilling to get the Johnson and Johnson shot.
The Chesterfield Health District is encouraging residents to use the VaccineFinder website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The website has a searchable map that allows people to find appointments close to them.
Anyone who has pre-registered on the Virginia Department of Health website and still hasn’t received an appointment should use the VaccineFinder site to schedule an appointment.
The Metro Richmond Zoo has some new additions that visitors will soon be able to catch a glimpse of when visiting.
Gray wolf parents Nitka and Voodoo welcomed two pups on Easter morning.
The pups, both boys, are doing well and already venturing out of their den.
