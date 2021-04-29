New York Deli RVA raising money for rooftop space and movie theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New York Deli RVA in Carytown is raising money for its new rooftop space and movie theater.
The space would feature a rooftop bar, dining, community event space and movie theater for guests to enjoy. The restaurant said the outdoor space would allow for weddings, music, business events, fundraisers and more.
The restaurant has launched a Kickstarter and has less than 60 days to raise money for the project.
As of April 29, more than $22,000 has been pledged in support of the project.
The completion date for the project is expected to be August or September.
The New York Deli opening in 1929 and has been at its current location in Richmond since 1934. According to its website, the restaurant specializes in gourmet sandwiches and is the birthplace of the “Sailor Sandwich.”
