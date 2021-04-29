Man killed in Colonial Heights shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was killed in a shooting that occurred in Colonial Heights. Detectives are investigating the incident and believe the victim and the assailants know each other.
On April 29 at 12:05 am, Colonial Heights Police responded to the 400 block of East Roslyn Road for the report of a person shot.
Police arrived at the location and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Colonial Heights Fire and EMS began attempted lifesaving measures. The victim, identified as Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg, succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804)-524-9327.
