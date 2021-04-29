Henrico County to host first walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is holding its first walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event for the general public.
The event will be on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway located at 600 E. Laburnum Avenue.
Those who are 16 and older who live in Henrico County or the city of Richmond are eligible to be vaccinated without an appointment.
This event, which will offer the Pfizer vaccine, is first-come, first-served and while vaccine supplies last.
Participants should enter the raceway complex at Gate 4.
Residents previously scheduled for Friday vaccinations will also be vaccinated at the event.
“Friday’s walk-up clinic is another way the county aims to make it easier for area residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Henrico County Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard said. “We encourage anyone 16 or older who wants a shot to take advantage of this opportunity, and I want to emphasize – appointments are not required.”
Since January, Henrico has administered more than 140,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway.
Nearly 45% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose, a rate that leads to Virginia’s 10 largest localities.
