Colonial Heights police make arrests in shooting death of man

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights have made two arrests in the shooting death of a man.
On April 29 at 12:05 am, Colonial Heights Police responded to the 400 block of East Roslyn Road for the report of a person shot.
Police arrived at the location and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Colonial Heights Fire and EMS began attempted lifesaving measures. The victim, identified as Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg, succumbed to his injuries.
Tyjuan Decourtland Epps was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Brandon Isaiah Brown was arrested and charged with conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
They are both being held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804)-524-9327.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.