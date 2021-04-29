Chesterfield County-specific vaccination dashboard now includes ages 15-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield has recalibrated its county-specific vaccination dashboard to now include those ages 15-19 in its community vaccination goal.
The recalibration increased Chesterfield’s vaccination goal from 190,000 to 213,000 residents. Updated University of Virginia Weldon Cooper population statistics is also being used, raising the population projection to 349,000 to 352,000.
“It’s important to note, as a result of adding an additional age bracket, the daily Community Vaccination Goal progress dial did decrease slightly as Chesterfield has a slightly higher younger population. However, that number is expected to return to where it was before the calibration soon. Additionally, Chesterfield has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents among localities with populations over 200,000,” a release said.
The Chesterfield County COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard uses data from the Virginia Department of Health and integrates the Weldon Cooper Center population estimates.
The dashboard gives residents an interactive snapshot of the county’s vaccination progress. You can check out the dashboard, HERE.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.