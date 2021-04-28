Wednesday Forecast: Summer preview continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm weather continues the next couple days with a slight chance of showers and storms Late tomorrow through early Friday
Note: Record highs in late April are in the 90s, so the warmth over the next few days will be 10+ degrees above average but not record-setting.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few morning showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
