Virginia: Police justified in shooting at man, killing dog

Virginia: Police justified in shooting at man, killing dog
File photo of police lights (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press | April 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 8:05 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A prosecutor in Virginia says a Lynchburg police officer was justified in shooting at a man and killing his dog while trying to take him into custody during a mental health episode.

The News Advance of Lynchburg reports police responded to an extended-stay apartment complex in February after a woman called saying a violent man had stopped taking psychiatric medications.

The Virginia State Police investigation depended in part on body camera recordings.

Officers entered the apartment and ordered the man to drop a knife.

Instead of showing his hands, the man reached for something and an officer fired, killing the dog he had in his lap.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.