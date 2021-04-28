Purchases that lead to buyer’s remorse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sometimes you pull the trigger on a purchase without really thinking about whether or not it’s “really” a good idea.
This is why we’re going over some of the most common buys that lead to buyer’s remorse!
#1: An extended warranty. Research the product you’re buying. Extended warranties can be complicated and experts say in many instances, just aren’t worth it.
#2: DVDs! Blockbuster didn’t make it. Why do you need to own a physical copy when you can stream just about everything?
Other purchases people instantly regret are extravagant weddings.
It’s just one day! Why go into so much debt? That money could be better served as a down payment on a house.
A camcorder is another one people regret. We all have smartphones these days. That recording device will likely collect dust in the corner.
Finally, single-purpose kitchen gadgets are on the list.
You use them once and then you have to figure out where to put them. Often times they end up in the way back of a cabinet and you forget they are there.
