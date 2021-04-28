Study: More than 25% of infants not getting common vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine suggests more than 25% of infants are not getting common vaccines. These shots include ones that protect against polio, tetanus, and chicken pox.
Researchers say African-American infants and babies in families with income below the poverty line are less likely to get recommended vaccines.
They warn that children who do not receive these vaccines are at increased risk of infection, illness, and death.
It also reduces herd immunity of the entire population.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.