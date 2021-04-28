RRHA providing update on Creighton Court transformation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is holding two meetings on April 28 to update the community on the rebuilding of Creighton Court.
RRHA is set to provide updates on the next steps for relocation, tenant protections, project timeline, funding updates and more.
There are three ways to join in on the meetings at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In-person meetings will be held at Creighton Court Recreation Center at 2101 Creighton Rd. (10 person limit), and Armstrong Renaissance Community Room at 1665 N 31st St. (10 person limit).
You can join in virtually, click https://zoom.us/join | Meeting ID: 982 6250 2968 | Passcode: 23223.
You can also join in by calling 1 (301) 715-8592, Meeting ID: 982 6250 2968.
