Police seek additional victims of sexual assault suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say more victims of a sexual assault suspect are being sought.
According to the investigation, John F. Barnett, 57, a horse-riding instructor and coach, inappropriately touched a 15-year-old victim at a location in Chesterfield. The investigation also says Barnett knew the victim through his employment.
On April 27, Barnett was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian, sexual battery and assault, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives believe Barnett may have additional victims.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.