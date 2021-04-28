Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate decreases to 4.9%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 658,341 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,187 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,751 deaths and 28,351 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 7,014,294 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 4.9%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 4 new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,090.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 72,178 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 27,138 cases, 932 hospitalizations, 419 deaths
- Henrico: 24,924 cases, 1,030 hospitalizations, 603 deaths
- Richmond: 16,747 cases, 790 hospitalizations, 257 deaths
- Hanover: 7,979 cases, 281 hospitalizations, 154 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,786 cases, 161 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Goochland: 1,428 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.