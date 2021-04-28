News to Know for April 28: Deadly Richmond shooting; Group endorses casino plans; Another warm day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start your day!
Very warm weather continues the next couple days with a slight chance of showers and storms Late tomorrow through early Friday.
Today will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too.
The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults — or about 140 million people — have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.
The agency continues to recommend masks at indoor public places, such as hair salons, restaurants, shopping centers, gyms, museums and movie theaters, saying that is still the safer course even for vaccinated people.
Officers were called to The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for the shooting.
Police say the victims include an infant, two adult women and two teenagers.
Police say one of the women shot later died at a hospital.
Mayor Stoney released a statement on the shooting calling it, ‘a senseless act of gun violence’.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.
A police cruiser, responding to the shooting was involved in a crash.
Another vehicle with some front-end damage was also at the scene of the crash.
It’s unclear what led to the crash.
Police say the officer involved in the crash is expected to be okay.
On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association - formally known as the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association - publicly endorsed the Urban One casino bid, in an industrial area off Commerce Road.
The group is calling on neighbors and the community to contact city leaders to support the project - a partnership between the Washington-based media company and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner of Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums.
It would be built on land currently owned by Philip Morris USA and by the first Black-owned casino in the United States.
The city council will vote in June on whether or not the city will hold a public referendum on a preferred casino operator and a project site in November.
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are holding two meetings on April 28 to update the community on the rebuilding of Creighton Court.
There are three ways to join in on the meetings at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In-person meetings will be held at Creighton Court Recreation Center at 2101 Creighton Rd. (10 person limit), and Armstrong Renaissance Community Room at 1665 N 31st St. (10 person limit).
To see how you can attend the meetings virtually, click here.
Marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life.
The president will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.
His speech will also provide an update on progress in combating the COVID-19 crisis he was elected to tame, showcasing hundreds of millions of vaccinations and relief checks delivered to help offset the devastation wrought by the pandemic.
Starting today, the Chickahominy Health District will hold vaccine clinics focused on local high school students.
The appointment-only clinics will be held during select Wednesday evenings.
The health district says you must live or work in the Chickahominy Health District (Hanover, Charles City, New Kent or Goochland) to sign up.
Those interested in getting the Pfizer vaccine can sign up here. A team member will contact you to confirm your appointment date and time.
I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be - Douglas Adams
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.