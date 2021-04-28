‘Men in Action’ walk being organized following deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A “Men in Action” walk is being organized following the deadly shooting that left an infant and mother dead, along with several others injured.
Cruz Sherman is organizing an event called, “MIA - Men in Action,” and is asking for 100 men to meet on the football field at George Wythe High School and walk across to The Belt Atlantic apartments, formerly the Old Midlothian Village.
A 3-month-old and her mother were killed after being caught in the crossfire between two groups on Richmond’s Southside on April 27. Three others are recovering after being shot.
On the event’s Facebook page, it says the group will walk through the complex as a united front to show they are tired of violence and care about the community.
Sherman is asking for men - along with women - from all different groups, such as business owners, fraternities, faith leaders, clubs and more to join in.
The event will be Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m.
For more information, click here.
