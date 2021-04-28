1 killed, 1 fighting for life following 2-vehicle crash

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Amelia County on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. to a deadly crash along Patrick Henry Highway.
Police said a 2020 Chevrolet had entered the eastbound lanes from a parking lot when it was hit by a red Dodge pickup pulling a trailer that was in the left lane.
The Dodge then overturned and both vehicles stopped in the median.
Troopers said the passenger in the Dodge was ejected and died at the scene, while the driver was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Gary T. Rivers Jr, 86, of Amelia, and his adult passenger were both wearing their seatbelts and uninjured, police said.
Rivers was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
The investigation is ongoing.
