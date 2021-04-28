Henrico Recreation & Parks to hold job fair in May

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks will host a job fair on May 1.
The job fair will be located at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Job opportunities include full-time and seasonal groundskeepers, a part-time sports recreation instructor and a part-time office assistant.
The fair is open and free to the public at no cost. The fair will also include onsite screenings.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Those with a Virginia driver’s license are preferred.
Applications will be accepted online (search “recreation”) and at the job fair.
Those who plan to attend will be required to wear face coverings and follow other public health guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19.
For more information on job postings, follow the Department of Human Resources on Twitter, at @HenricoHR using #HenricoJobFair, #ApplyHenrico and #HenricoJobs.
Information also is available at henrico.us/hr and henrico.us/rec.
