Henrico pediatric nurse receives souvenir check for lottery winnings

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni, who has become a familiar face at Virginia Lottery’s Prize Zone West in Henrico, received a souvenir check for all her lottery winnings over the years.
Holbrook-Gazoni, a pediatric home healthcare nurse, is quite the lottery player but has never won a prize large enough for the big check.
During a recent trip to redeem a winning ticket, she received one of those large checks she has always dreamed of after Virginia Lottery employees calculated her winnings over the years.
From 2015 to the present day, she has had 56 wins that have totaled $74,354 in winnings.
“I keep the check in my house where I see it every day,” she told lottery officials. “I’m going to win the big one someday!”
