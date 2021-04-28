‘Finally, she’s a mother and this happens’: Family remembers mother, child killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Relatives of the mother and child shot and killed at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Tuesday evening say they’re upset, mad and devastated to hear they’re gone.
Donte McCutchen, a pastor at Love Cathedral Community Church on Hull Street, says he received a text from his sister that his cousin, 30-year-old Sharnez Hill, was shot at the apartment complex.
On Wednesday morning, McCutchen says he was with his family when they heard his cousin’s 3-month-old baby, Neziah Hill, died from her injuries in this shooting.
“We’re all standing in the parking lot and my mind just went blank as my cousins begin to scream,” he said. “I didn’t have a chance to process. I immediately had to console them because they were in so much pain.”
Sharnez, also known as ShyShy to her family, and her baby were two of the five victims shot at the apartment complex on Tuesday evening.
“I got the news last night that my granddaughter and great grandbaby is no longer with us,” Inez Christian-Clarke said. She rushed to Richmond from Atlanta to re-live the pain she’s felt before. “I been here before. I lost two kids over in the Gilpin community years and years ago.”
Three other victims - two teens and one adult - are all in stable condition.
McCutchen says he grew up with ShyShy and describes her as sweet, caring and the life of the party.
“She’s going to make you feel good, make you feel welcome, make you feel wanted,” McCutchen said. “She’s not going to hold back anything. ShyShy was a sweet girl.”
Donte says ShyShy was on a mission to be a mom.
“She prayed and prayed and waited, prayed and waited to be a mother,” he said. “Finally, she’s a mother and this happens. It’s pretty hard.”
McCutchen says ShyShy’s prayers came true when she had her baby, Neziah. Donte says the infant is a miracle gone too soon.
“Our entire family hasn’t even had a chance to meet the baby,” he said. “We’ve seen pictures and video chats of that nature. But, the entire family hasn’t even had a chance to get together to meet the baby and now she’s gone.”
“Don’t let her go down in vain. Don’t let her memories just be memories, but let it be an occasion for us to make a difference,” Christian-Clarke insisted.
McCutchen also says another one of his cousins, an 11-year-old girl, was injured during the shooting. The Richmond Police Department says she is in stable condition.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, here.
