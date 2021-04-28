Finalists announced for Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award

Woolfolk led the Cadets on both sides of the ball. In four games, the senior threw for 584 yards and seven touchdowns at quarterback, while rushing for an additional 165 yards and four scores. He only picked up offensive stats in the first half of two of those contests because of lopsided scores. As a defensive back, Woolfolk intercepted eight passes, returning three of them for touchdowns. He added five pass break-ups and seven solo tackles.