Dinwiddie minister turning 100 on May 1

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A Dinwiddie minister is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 1.
Rev. Daniel Edwards is a life-long resident of Dinwiddie and was married to his late wife for 55 years. He has two children and multiple grandchildren.
Edwards joined Little Zion Baptist Church at a young age and remains an active member. Even at his age, he serves as an associate minister. He was even ordained at the church in 1994.
When not at the church, Edwards might be found in his garden growing collard greens, watermelons and cantaloupes. He also enjoys watching sports and reading.
Some of his secrets to longevity including being a dreamer, using time wisely, keep an open mind, always choose to do good and take care of the body.
We’re wishing Mr. Edwards a very happy birthday!
