Chesterfield Health District encourages residents to use VaccineFinder to find COVID shot appointments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is encouraging residents to use the VaccineFinder website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The website has a searchable map that allows people to find appointments close to them.
Anyone who has pre-registered on the Virginia Department of Health website and still hasn’t received an appointment should use the VaccineFinder site to schedule an appointment.
VDH clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices will be listed on the website.
Anyone with questions about the vaccine or COVID-19 can use the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
The CHD serves Chesterfield and Powhatan counties, along with the city of Colonial Heights.
While people will no longer be required to use the statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system, they may still use the Vaccinate.Virginia.gov website as a resource or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) if they have questions about the vaccines or COVID-19.
