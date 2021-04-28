After departing from Duke, Coleman commits to Texas A&M

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henry Coleman picked up some valuable college basketball experience during his freshman season at Duke and on Wednesday he announced where he would continue his career.
Coleman announced on Twitter that he has committed to Texas A&M and will join the Aggies program. Based on the new NCAA transfer rules, he should be immediately eligible.
The Trinity Episcopal product appeared in 19 games for the Blue Devils, averaging five minutes per outing and scoring a total of 21 points. He pulled down 26 total rebounds and connected on 10 of his 20 shot attempts. Coleman entered the transfer portal on April 20.
With the Aggies, the former Titan will play for former Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams. Texas A&M finished this past season 8-10, 2-8 in SEC play.
Coleman was a former top 100 recruit and ranked as a four-star player coming out of high school.
